Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Brayden behind the scenes

At this point, we’re pretty confident most of you know that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is happening at Starz — not only that, but production has already kicked off!

Do you want to see another reminder of that? Then take a look at the photo at the bottom of this article! Gianni Paolo, who you otherwise know as Brayden, posted a new image that also poked fun at his co-star Michael Rainey Jr. in the process. Just in case you needed more evidence that the two are super-close, this is it.

The end of season 2 proved to be a shocking one for Brayden, as he took the stand and claimed sole responsibility for everything that happened with CourseCorrect. In doing that, he willingly took the fall for Tariq and tried to ensure that nothing bad would be happening to him down the road. This was a pretty darn big-time show of loyalty, and we have a good feeling that it’s something that Tariq won’t be forgetting about for some time.

Given that Brayden’s father seemingly took him out of Stansfield, we’re now set for a very different sort of arc moving into season 3. Don’t be surprised if we dive head-first into the world of hedge funds with him at the center of them. This could also be a lucrative business opportunity for him and Tariq if they choose to explore that. Just think about all of the money that exists there!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Brayden’s story on Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

