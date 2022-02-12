Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Could Tasha return again?

In the wake of her dramatic re-appearance on the season 2 finale, it feels like high time to pose the question: Could Tasha appear again on Power Book II: Ghost season 3? Is that something to hope for?

First and foremost, let’s give another round of applause to the producers for keeping Naturi Naughton’s return in the finale under wraps. Because the actress is a regular on ABC’s Queens, she was not able to do that much in the way of new episodes here. Yet, her appearance in the finale was necessary in that it allowed Yaz to be set up for a potentially healthy, more stable future with her mother.

Is there a chance for Tasha to turn up again? A lot of that could be dependent on Queens, since that show is still on the bubble. Another part of it depends on the story. It’s hard to see Tasha around full-time since if Tommy ever knows where she is, he’ll come back and kill her. That’s been established already. However, we do think there’s a chance that Yaz’s burner (stored away in her stuffed animal) will play some sort of part in the future. That opens the door for at least conversations from afar.

The most important thing, at least for now, is that Tasha remains a part of the Power universe. So long as that remains the case, the door will probably be left open.

