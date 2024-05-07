The Orville season 4: Will renewal news come this May?

Are we finally going to hear news on The Orville season 4 at some point between now and the end of May? We were told that it’d be a long wait … and that has proven to be true and then some.

After all, it has been almost two years now since the third season New Horizons premiered on Hulu, and that came over three years after season 2 wrapped up on Fox. If nothing else, it is clear that fans of this show are used to being patient. Even if we got a season 4 renewal today, we still wouldn’t expect it back until 2026 based on how long it takes to make some of these episodes.

Now, we know that there have been been rumors and possible indicators that good news is coming for The Orville over the past couple of months, and that does make us optimistic that an announcement could be relatively imminent. If not this month, it does feel like we’ll learn something more this summer.

The one thing that we would remind everyone of right now is simply this: Even if The Orville comes back, there is no guarantee it is a proper season 4. It could be a movie, a shortened season, or an unexpected format. This show is expensive to make and Seth MacFarlane is super-busy. If nothing else, it definitely feels like he’s committed to making more if the opportunity arises — this is a labor of love for him, and we do think he appreciates the opportunity to dive into drama and topical issues that he often cannot in some of his other offerings.

No matter when this show returns (provided it does), we’ll be happy to watch it — and honestly, it can take however long that it takes! We have no plans to abandon this show or what it brings to the table anytime soon.

