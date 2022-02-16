Power Book IV Force season 1 episode 3: About the Tommy, JP bond

This weekend will bring Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 to Starz, and hopefully with that a chance to see some questions answered.

In particular, we’re curious to learn more about the ever-evolving relationship between Tommy Egan and his newly-discovered half-brother JP Gibbs. Joseph Sikora’s character already have him money to help fix up his club, and we imagine that moving forward, he will continue to be invested in his life.

What’s curious about JP as a character is that on paper, he’s not fully invested in “the life” — meaning the criminal underworld. Yet, he’s tied tangentially to it in ways that he may not even realize. Take, for example, the fact that his son D-Mac is mixed up with a lot of stuff, including the shooting at the club in the first place. JP doesn’t know where his son is, let alone who he is working with. That’s inevitably going to lead to a big reveal down the road.

In Tommy, it’s possible that this character will find a surprising shoulder to lean on. Meanwhile, Tommy himself could learn more of the importance of family in his life. We already saw how terrible things eventually went with him and Kate and while he may not be necessarily seeking family at this point in his life, it could offer him the slightest amount of stability. This is something he could appreciate more and more as the season goes on, not that it will necessarily manifest itself right away.

