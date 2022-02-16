Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Firestarter’ details!

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 is slated to come onto Starz this weekend — are you ready to learn more about it?

As you’ve probably seen in some of the previews already, the goal for this episode is to pick up where episode 2 left off — mostly in bringing us more of Liliana and Tommy Egan. Sure, these two may not have been the best of friends in the past (Tommy did want her dead), but they could actually work together with a shared benefit.

New Power Book IV: Force video!

To get a few more details about this story (titled “Firestarter”), all you gotta do is check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Tommy finds himself face-to-face with a ghost from his past; the reunion unearths a discovery when Tommy stumbles across hidden product; Tommy brokers a sit-down between rivals and learns the true nature of the feud.

The idea of Tommy trying to arrange a meeting between the CBI and the Flynn family (that’s who we are assuming this is) could prove fascinating, but also dangerous. These are the two biggest drug empires in the city and there’s a long history here! Sooner or later, we also tend to think that they are going to make Tommy choose — and if that happens, we have to imagine that there could be some consequences. We’re anticipating the carnage already.

Meanwhile, we also have a hard time thinking that Liliana is the only Power character who will be showing up in Force. After all, we’re still hoping for 2-Bit to turn up here at some point.

What are you hoping to see on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3?

There are some more updates of course on the way as well, and you won't want to miss any of those. (Photo: Starz.)

