Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3: Who is Liliana? The spider logo

Who is Liliana on Power Book IV: Force season 1? If you’ve got a lot of questions about her, we’re happy to lend a helping hand.

There are a few different things worth noting about this character, and it begins with her being a throwback to the early days of this franchise. We previously saw Liliana in the first few episodes of the original series, where she was a part of James St. Patrick’s drug organization.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Check out our latest episode breakdown below! Once you do just that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. We don’t want you missing any of them.

So why was she so worried about Tommy Egan? It stems back to him previously wanting her dead before Ghost moved her around to another spot of his empire. She eventually fled the city and was worried when Tommy found her that he was going to kill her. She’s made a new life for herself, but it’s very-much clear that she’s not totally gone from the drug world. That brick she had secretly buried is a good sign of that.

As for that spider logo that was on the brick, that seems to be a reference to the Jimenez cartel from the original Power. Either Liliana had some ties to that, or she stole that from them in the past. Either way, we think this was both an Easter egg for longtime fans and also a reminder of just how vast and interconnected so much of this world really is.

Moving forward, it does seem like Tommy and Liliana could actually work together! We’ll have to wait and see how long this arrangement lasts, but it’s something worth thinking about for sure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

Are you excited to see what Liliana brings to Power Book IV: Force season 1 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that we won’t want you missing. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







