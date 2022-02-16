Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Is 400th episode coming this season?

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is returning in just over a week, but why not look a little further into the season? There are some big things coming up, and that includes the opportunity to celebrate a big milestone: The 400th installment of the series is on the way!

Speaking recently per TVLine, showrunner Krista Vernoff noted that if current plans end up being the same, the final episode of the season will be #400. The only thing that could alter that is if the pandemic pushes back production and they have to lose an episode from the count.

So what would this mean in terms of the overall episode count for season 18? If the 400th is the finale, that would give us 20 episodes overall this season. While that’s slightly down from what the total was prior to the start of the global health crisis, it’s absolutely still a rather healthy number of episodes for a show like this. There are opportunities for a lot of big stories in here and Vernoff already told the aforementioned website that there’s going to be something epic planned.

We know already that there is a season 19 renewal so for now, we don’t have to worry about this being the end of the series. Nonetheless, we know how Grey’s Anatomy finales tend to go and how there’s always a chance that something huge, shocking, or potentially terrible transpires. We’d say for now to go ahead and expect all sorts of chaos to unravel here. Unfortunately, we’re still so far away from this episode airing that it’s hard to specify all that much in general as to where the story could be going or what characters could be in the most peril.

