Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 spoilers: ‘No Time to Die’ details

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 is the first following the midseason hiatus, and we’ve already gotten a good sense of what lies ahead with it.

So where do we start here? How about the title: “No Time to Die.” That sounds about as ominous as you would expect with an episode all about saving Owen Hunt. Our hope is that he’s still alive by the time we get to this episode — remember that this story will kick off more in the Station 19 episode that airs before. Even if you don’t love the crossovers, they’re a huge part of what ABC wants at this point.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and read the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 synopsis below:

“No Time to Die” – The Grey Sloan Memorial doctors grapple with the aftermath of the car crash that involved some of their own, while Meredith works to save Dr. Hamilton’s life. After Levi is severely impacted from his latest loss, Bailey is forced to once again rethink the Webber Method. Later, Link confronts Amelia after witnessing her move on with someone new when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Amelia – Link storyline is certainly going to be one that will course through a number of episodes. Even if they go their separate ways, they’re parents! It’s inevitable that there are going to be some leftover feelings here.

As for Meredith, we just wonder if she’s going to continue to work on this Minnesota storyline for the rest of the season. We’re glad the character is advancing her career further, but it’s definitely strange to see her away from the Grey Sloan so much.

