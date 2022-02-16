Euphoria season 3: Could it be the final season on HBO?

It was recently confirmed that a Euphoria season 3 is going to be happening on HBO. With that said, there’s a question that we’re left to wonder: How much longer can this particular show last?

From the moment that Euphoria itself was picked up by the network, we felt like this was a show with a fairly limited shelf life. Just remember that the show is about high school, and there’s only so long you can have these actors realistically playing teenagers. Also, Zendaya is an enormous name at this point and she’s going to continue getting more and more film offers over the coming years.

Of course, HBO itself is in no hurry to send this show out to pasture — why would they when it’s still growing an audience? Speaking per TVLine HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys made it clear that the future of Euphoria, at least per now, is up to executive producer Sam Levinson and Zendaya herself:

“I will let [exec producer] Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [that] … I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned [for Season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”

Bloys also indicated that it would be up to Zendaya and Levinson if there was ever a version of the show without Rue, and we do tend to wonder if there are spin-off possibilities within this world. Yet, we’re not sure that it’s necessarily. Euphoria is a capsule show designed to be about a very particular moment in time. We don’t think the shock or the surprise exists if some of these characters are in college; we’d prefer to see Levinson and Zendaya move on to other great things at that point.

