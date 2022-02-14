Euphoria season 2 episode 7 spoilers: What is Lexi’s play about?

As you prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 7 this coming weekend, you already should know that it’s a mess. How messy, meanwhile, is what you’ll have to wait to properly find out.

If there’s one thing that is easy to identify at this point about Lexi, it’s that she fancies herself an artist. In her mind, she’s creating art with her play that is powerful, raw, and real. Because so much of her mind is focused on that, she’s not quite focusing on who she’s going to hurt along the way.

Ultimately, it’s going to dawn on some of her classmates pretty darn fast that this plan could be about all of them, and that’s going to lead to some reactions — some particularly angry ones, in fact! Nobody is going to appreciate having their dirty laundry aired in front of a mass audience, and this is where we could start to see a ripple effect that courses through the remainder of this season.

Of course, we also don’t want to sit here and pretend as though Lexi’s play is going to be the only difficult, painful situation that some of these people are going to be dealing with in these final episodes. You’ve got the incredibly-toxic Nate spending more and more time with Cassie and it’s clear already that won’t end well. Meanwhile, Maddy is likely still reeling from the gun incident, while Rue is trying to determine if she can get to the other side of her long-term struggles with addiction.

There is a LOT on this show’s plate as we get into the final episodes of the season. Honestly, it’s hard to imagine that there’s going to be time to take all of it on entirely.

