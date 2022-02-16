Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 (finale): Writer offers epic tease!

As you prepare for the Call the Midwife season 11 finale on BBC One over the weekend, you should prepare for just about anything. After all, multiple characters’ lives hang in the balance!

At the moment, it’s too early to know whether or not Dr. Turner or Sister Julienne will survive what is happening. With that being said, though, you have to remember what has come before! We’ve seen multiple instances in the past where characters were killed; heck, we still remember the finale where Barbara died close to the end of it! If writer Heidi Thomas is willing to do that, you have to assume that no one is 100% safe entering this particular season-ender.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, you can see Thomas echo this philosophy further with the following message:

“The thing is, if there was a train crash near where you live, in the world of Call the Midwife, the two people you could rely on to come and sort everything out are Dr Turner and Sister Julienne. But if they are in the eye of the storm, who will save them?”

The latter question is probably the one you should wonder the most at the moment. Remember that not every character is even going to know early on in the finale that Turner and Julienne are in danger. It’s rather hard to save someone if you don’t know they need to be saved!

We’ll do our best to continue to be hopeful, but even if the two survive, there is still no guarantee that they’ll be in good enough shape to continue to lead the way around Nonnatus House moving forward. You almost have to take things one step at a time leading into this all-important hour of TV.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to Call the Midwife, including some more details all about what lies ahead

What do you think could happen when it comes to the Call the Midwife season 11 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







