Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Who will die?

As we prepare for the Call the Midwife season 11 finale on BBC One this weekend, should prepare for a shocking death? Is there any other path that the series is opting to take?

We’ll admit that at this point, we’re more nervous for this episode than we’ve been for any other in some time, and there are a plethora of different things that could go wrong. The train crash seems to be at the forefront of everything based on what we’ve seen so far, and there are two characters squarely at the center of the drama.

Dr. Turner – This would be a shocking and unbelievably tragic death. He’s been one of the focal points of the series from the very beginning and given his last conversation with Timothy, it would be absolutely shattering if something were to happen to him now.

Sister Julienne – She’s also aboard the train and at the moment, it feels like the fate of both of these characters is up in the air. She’s another longtime character and beloved part of this world. Why would the creative team want to remove her from the equation?

We want to believe on some level that both of these characters are red herrings but if that is the case, it does also open the door for another possibility: Something happens to another character within this world. Our biggest fear entering the finale is that something is going to happen to another character and what’s going on with the train crash is just a red herring. Call the Midwife would hardly be the first show out there to do something like this!

