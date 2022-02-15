Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 6 episode 6, and also set the stage for what’s coming after that?

With this being the final season and there being so many mysteries that need to be resolved, it goes without saying that we want the show back as soon as possible. Unfortunately, a certain amount of patience will be required here. There is no new episode tonight on the network, as we are still in the final stretch of the Olympics. The plan, at least for now, is for the family drama to come back starting on February 22.

If you missed the recently-released synopsis for “Our Little Island Girl, Part Two,” you can take a look at it here: “02/22/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job.”

It shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise that NBC is keeping most details about this episode / beyond under heavy lock and key at this point. This Is Us is one of the crown jewels in their lineup and they don’t want to do anything to ruin the surprise!

If you missed it…

Earlier today, we reported that March 1 will mark another hiatus for the series due to the State of the Union. Luckily, after that there will be new episodes weekly from March 8 until the series finale on May 24. We are almost done with all the interruptions!

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 6 episode 6, let alone the rest of the season?

