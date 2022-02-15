This Is Us season 6: Why another hiatus is coming soon

There’s a good chance you’ve heard that This Is Us season 6 is coming back on NBC one week from today, and there is a lot to celebrate with that! However, at the same time we do think it’s worth noting that there is another hiatus coming around the corner … albeit a rather brief one.

Today, the network confirmed confirmed that there will not be a new episode on Tuesday, March 1, and the reasoning behind that is rather clear. It has to do greatly with the State of the Union, which will start around 9:00 p.m. Eastern and take up a significant chunk of the night.

If you’ve read some stories over the past couple of weeks, then you’ve probably known for a while that this hiatus was going to be coming at some point. Here is the good news: After we get past the State of the Union, this is the final hiatus we’ll be seeing for This Is Us through the remainder of the series. The plan is for there to be new episodes every week leading into the series finale on Tuesday, May 24. Things are always subject to change, but we do think personally that the network would love to hold firm to this and create a memorable, somewhat-seamless final-season experience before the final metaphorical curtain drops.

Odds are, we’ll get some more news about the first episode after the State of the Union in one week’s time. The February 22 episode is titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” and it is going to be Beth-centric.

