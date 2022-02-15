The Gilded Age season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Ward McAllister!

Are you curious to learn more about The Gilded Age season 1 episode 5? Well, for starters, the show is back on HBO next week!

First things first, why not mention the title? “Charity Has Two Functions” is about as perfect a name as you’re going to see for an episode of this show, mostly because it speaks to the fact that almost every character within this world has some sort of ulterior motive.

Speaking of big characters, it feels as though this story is going to be a big one for Ward McAllister, played here by none other than the great Nathan Lane. There’s an opportunity here for the writers to make a complete meal out of his involvement in the story for a number of different reasons. McAllister was a key arbiter of social taste in the actual Gilded Age, and is the sort of person everyone would want at their gatherings. He represents the pinnacle of society. We know how much that social ladder is important to so many characters on this show, as are business arrangements and also surveying your surroundings.

The truth is, we could watch almost an entire story about Ward McAllister himself. Just think of all the things that he experienced and all of the people he influenced. It’d be truly bizarre, but so many things within this world are! So much of this show is all about watching how the other half lived during this crazy time.

How much will George continue to navigate his own minefields? That could be a fascinating subject in its own right! This is a show that loves to keep you guessing, and we have a good feeling that they are about to do that all over again.

Related – Get more news on The Gilded Age right now, including a season 2 renewal at the network

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







