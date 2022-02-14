The Gilded Age season 2 renewal confirmed over at HBO

While the following news is hardly a surprise, it’s very nice nice to see nonetheless: The Gilded Age season 2 is happening at HBO!

Following a strong debut, and the best start of any Monday-night series at the network since Chernobyl, the network wasted no time ensuring that the period drama comes back for more. The Gilded Age had a really complicated road to getting on television. It first emerged as an NBC project and spent years in development before eventually moving to premium cable. It has since found a great home there, and represents another triumph from executive producer Julian Fellowes, the same creative mind behind Downton Abbey.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, had to say on the matter:

“Julian Fellowes and the entire GILDED AGE family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

With the timing of this early renewal, it feels like there is a reasonably good chance that a season 2 is going to air at some point in 2023. We saw with Downton Abbey that there was a good bit of effort made to ensure that there was a new episode every year. If we were to wager, we’d assume that something similar is going to happen on this particular instance, as well. HBO will have the room open on their schedule, and it may just come down to ensuring the entire cast is able to come back and continue to bring some more great stuff to the table.

