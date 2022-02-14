NCIS season 19 episode 14 air date, title revealed at CBS!

Over the past few days, we’ve spent a little bit of time setting the stage for NCIS season 19 episode 13 airing on CBS February 28. For the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that!

Today, the network offered up a little more information on episode 14, which is going to be coming your way on Monday, March 7. At least there’s not another hiatus right around the corner, right? We’re excited to dive into this, and hope that there’s another great case mixed with some backstory on a character or two.

In addition to confirming the episode 14 air date today, CBS also confirmed that the title for this episode is “First Steps.” Our hope is that within this hour, we’ll have a chance to see some sort of milestone based on a title like that. It could mean the first step in the right direction; we don’t really think so much it’s about a baby making their first steps, though. There aren’t a lot of infants within the world of NCIS right now!

We know that in general, there are a lot of episodes still to come this season; that is the good thing that comes as a result of the extensive Olympics delay. We know the show has made you wait for most of the month of February, but there is some good news on the other side. Hopefully, we’ll get some other news on “First Steps” in the near future. Also, we’re expecting a promo for episode 13 within a week’s time, give or take.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 the rest of the way?

