NCIS season 19 episode 13 photo: More on Meredith Eaton’s return

We know that we’re still waiting until February 28 to see NCIS season 19 episode 13, but why wait to talk about it? “The Helpers” is such an exciting episode for a wide array of reasons.

Over the past couple of days, we’ve discussed a few of them, whether it be Brian Dietzen co-writing the episode or the chance to see more of Jimmy Palmer’s life as a dad. For the sake of the post today, we’re shifting the focus over to the special guest star in Meredith Eaton!

New NCIS video! Take a look below for our take on the last new episode, a huge spotlight all about Nick Torres. We’ll have a full review of “The Helpers” the moment that it airs; with that in mind, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

It’s been years since we’ve seen the MacGyver actress come on board as immunologist Dr. Carol Wilson. The photo above is from Eaton in this episode, and it’s clear already that NCIS is going to make the most of her big return. Carol is going to have her work cut out for her trying to save the lives of both Jimmy and Kasie after they are exposed to a deadly biotoxin. This is not an easy situation for her to be in but luckily, we know that she’s more than qualified to figure this out. The rest of the team will support her in whatever way possible, even if none of them are necessarily qualified to assist.

We, of course, hope that the door remains open for more of Eaton down the road. While her particular expertise may not be needed in every single episode, it does feel like there are always going to be creative ways to bring her back.

Related – Check out more discussion on this NCIS episode, including a story about Jimmy Palmer’s daughter

What do you want to see from Meredith Eaton moving into NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







