NCIS season 19 episode 13: How old is Jimmy Palmer’s daughter Victoria?

If you haven’t seen some of our announcements over the past few days, you will be meeting Jimmy Palmer’s daughter on NCIS season 19 episode 7. Not only is this a huge episode for Brian Dietzen behind the scenes (he co-wrote “The Helpers” with Scott Williams), but it’s also a big one for the Jimmy character on-screen! We’ll see what his relationship with Victoria is like and how she’s coped with the loss of her mother Breena.

Before we even get further into the episode, let’s answer one story-related question: How old is Victoria?

In a recent post on Twitter, Dietzen answered a question about this by saying that technically, Victoria would be seven years old — however, the character on the show will be played a little bit older than that. Why? A lot of that has to do with filming during the pandemic. There are a lot of restrictions that are still in place, especially when it comes to younger performers on set. If you’ve wondered in general why there are fewer children on scripted shows the past year and a half, that’s the primary reason for it.

Our hope is that this won’t be the last time that we see Victoria on NCIS. While we typically don’t get more than one or two personal episodes for each main character a season, they’re welcome whenever they happen! Now that we’ve met Victoria, it’d also be nice for the show to lean a little bit more into her presence.

Technically, she’d be 7. But she will play a bit older than that due to age restrictions while filming during Covid. Plus we found a wonderful young actress. — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) February 10, 2022

