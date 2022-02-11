NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: ‘The Helpers’ and a surprise return!

NCIS season 19 episode 13 is one that we’ve been waiting to see for quite some time, and today, CBS finally lifted the veil on the story. “The Helpers” is airing on Monday, February 28, and it’s one that was co-written by none other than Brian Dietzen.

It makes some sense that this episode would be a huge one for Jimmy Palmer, and absolutely it is in more ways than we even thought.

Before we go any further, take a look at the full NCIS season 19 episode 13 synopsis below:

“The Helpers” – While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Brian Dietzen.

Here’s the surprise

Michelle Pierce is credited in this episode as Breena! It’s been years since she appeared on the show, and we have to guess that this will be a flashback. Remember that, unfortunately, Breena died off-screen in season 18. Elle Graper, for those wondering, will be the young actress playing Jimmy and Breena’s daughter Victoria. This will be a chance to see a part of Jimmy’s life that we haven’t experienced on the show before.

