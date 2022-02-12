Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Pre-nomination DRAMA (day 18)

We certainly did not expect this much Celebrity Big Brother 3 drama leading up to the nomination ceremony and yet, here we are.

Just a matter of hours ago, it felt settled that Todd Bridges and Miesha Tate were going to be Carson Kressley’s nominations, and that Miesha was the likely target. Yet, all of that has started to fall apart thanks mostly to Miesha and Todrick working to throw someone else under the bus: Shanna Moakler, who has been “exposed” as playing multiple sides of the house and working with various people.

In a conversation earlier this afternoon, Miesha told Carson that she, Todrick, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Shanna had a final four earlier on in the game — meaning that it was “confirmed” that Shanna was just trying to weasel her way far into the season. This of course escalated, Shanna defended herself briefly, and it’s led to Carson and Cynthia Bailey deciding that they want Shanna to be the replacement nominee. In their mind, it doesn’t matter who is nominated alongside Miesha since they can put up Shanna after the fact. Also, there’s a chance she doesn’t even get drawn to play.

This entire strategy by Carson to not target Miesha as strongly as nuts. He seems to prefer having someone in Miesha who he knows where she stands than an unknown. Yet, Miesha is a FAR stronger player and Shanna just saved you with a Veto! Maybe she wouldn’t go to final two with Carson, but she certainly wouldn’t have been targeting him next. She’s just playing the game and yet, we’re starting to see the house devolve into an unfortunate place where there’s a “right” and “wrong” way to play. There’s a lot of holier-than-thou stuff going on with multiple players and it’s disappointing.

Could all of this change? Sure. Will it? That’s doubtful.

