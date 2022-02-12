Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Nomination plans, deals (day 18)

We’re at the point in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 game where things start to get a bit more serious, and in the end, a lot of the next few days will be about aggressive moves. In other words, who wants it the most.

Let’s start here with a reminder: Carson Kressley is Head of Household! He won the competition last night after a showdown with Todrick Hall, and it’s one that concluded with a safety deal. The plan for now is for Carson to nominate Miesha Tate and Todd Bridges, with the latter being an obvious pawn.

It’s obvious where things get dodgy here. If Todrick wins the Veto, he can remove Miesha and both of them will be able to compete in the next Head of Household. Todrick also knows that Miesha will most-likely go before him, so there’s not a ton of risk to him making this move anyway. Miesha is really the only person in the game he can fully trust right now.

Today, we’ve seen Todrick be offered another deal where he doesn’t use Veto if he wins in exchange for a spot in a potential final four, and he could always “agree” to it and then go back on it later. We think Carson values his word to the extent that he won’t nominate Todrick this week, but he should. That’s the only way to ensure that either he or Miesha go home. Finishing this week with both of them in the house is, at least in our mind, a total disaster. Lamar and Todd Bridges could be considered alternate possibilities, but neither one of them can be considered all that much of a threat at this point. Lamar didn’t even realize until days ago that Diary-room sessions actually air on the show!

