Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Walter Flynn’s future

We know that Power Book IV: Force is largely the story of Tommy Egan, but there are plenty of other people to look out for, as well! Take, for example, Tommy Flanagan’s big-boss character of Walter Flynn.

What have we learned about this character so far? For starters, he’s the sort of person who loves to be in charge. He runs much of his part of Chicago with a careful eye for making sure that things are done this way. He’s got a vast organization and will inflict pain wherever he needs to. He’s the sort of crime boss you would always expect from this sort of show, and based on what we’re seeing so far, he has a keen eye for tradition.

Is Flynn also getting set to retire? Not necessary, but he does want to make sure that his son is ready to take over when he’s gone — if things go that way at all. In a sneak peek for season 1 episode 2 (watch here), you can see Flynn making his intentions clear to Vic that he can take over at some point in the future. However, when Vic says he wants to “make it his,” that’s where there is some pushback. Walter reminds him that this is his empire that he’s built and he doesn’t want Vic starting to go rogue and change how things work. If he does that, he could be causing a lot of trouble for himself and others.

There are strong Succession vibes with this story at the moment. Vic feels a lot like a Kendall – Roman hybrid in that he’s in some ways competent, but doesn’t quite understand what his father really wants or needs. Meanwhile, Claudia is very much the Shiv, someone who feels qualified but is also not being taken seriously enough. She’s desperate to prove herself.

So where will Tommy Egan fit in all of this? That remains to be seen, but we’re excited to figure it out!

