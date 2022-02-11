Power Book IV: Force season 2: Is renewal inevitable after big premiere?

Yesterday, we reported that the Power Book IV: Force premiere set some ratings records over at Starz. With that in mind, we now have a chance to look more towards the future.

Is there going to be a season 2 for the Joseph Sikora series? That feels more or less inevitable; it’s mostly a measure of when we see the announcement happen and how.

If we’re to use some past shows within the Power franchise as a model, we anticipate that a renewal for Power Book IV: Force is probably going to be announced at some point over the next few weeks. A season 2 could premiere in early 2023 but of course, we’re a long ways away from knowing what the story would look like.

One other thing that would probably be announced alongside whatever renewal news is out there is something pertaining to a new showrunner. For those who missed the previous headlines, Robert Munic departed the series close to the end of season 1 production. We’re sure that behind the scenes there have already been plenty of discussions all about that in anticipation of a renewal happening. We’ll just have to wait and see what is decided.

To go along with a possible season 2 of Force, remember that there are also more seasons coming of Power Book III: Raising Kanan as well as Power Book II: Force. The status of Power Book IV: Influence, first announced during the original show’s series finale, is currently unclear.

Do you want to see a Power Book IV: Force season 2 renewal happen?

When do you think the announcement could be made? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

