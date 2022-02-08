Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Tommy brings chaos

As we get closer to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 this weekend, we come bearing a reminder. Tommy Egan is the sort of guy who wastes no time causing problems, and he’s not going to mess around with his new chance in Chicago.

Through one episode, we’ve already seen two different sides that are jostling for power in the Windy City. On one side of the coin, you’ve got the CBI empire — which should be bolstered by Diamond getting released from prison. Meanwhile, on the other side you’ve got Walter Flynn and his family. They are more of the power-players on the north side, who think that they have a delicate business operation down pat.

So whose side is Tommy on? The simple answer is “no one’s side.” He’s on his own team doing anything and everything that he can to ensure that he emerges through the rubble in one piece. That is all he cares about. While he starts to infiltrate the drug business in Chicago and gain allies, he’s going to cause problems for both sides. What he could eventually do here is set the stage for a war, and he’s going to need to rely on everything that he learned alongside Ghost over the years. That’s the only way we see him coming out of this on top.

There’s a new trailer that you can watch for the remainder of the season here; we think it does a pretty darn good job painting a picture.

