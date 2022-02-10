Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (Day 15)

While the Head of Household Competition was airing on Celebrity Big Brother 3 tonight, we found out who won the Veto on the live feeds.

So what happened? Let’s just say that there’s potential for all sorts of drama coming up this week as Shanna won her second straight Veto! She’s already talked about wanting to take Carson Kressley off the block and in doing so, she’d deprive Miesha Tate of one of her primary targets.

Herein lies some of the risk. Let’s go ahead and say that Shanna does this; who would Miesha put up on the block for eviction? The top candidate at the moment on paper would be Chris Kattan, given that she’s said this before. However, she’s also mentioned Chris Kirkpatrick as a possibility. Shanna would be fine getting out Todd Bridges, but she has to be careful with how hard she sells any of this. If Shanna ends up using the Veto, Miesha is going to immediately want to ensure someone close to Carson leaves — likely Cynthia. She’ll probably do whatever she can in order to make that happen.

In general, we anticipate the next few days to be a lot about positioning. Miesha knows that she is the biggest threat by far in the house and with that in mind, she’s going to do more or less what she can to preserve her future. With that in mind, it probably makes the most sense to go after someone who could beat her in a comp down the road. This is where Kirkpatrick could be a possible nominee — Chris Kattan’s not a threat to anyone and Todd hasn’t won anything yet. Lamar Odom could be a pawn, but that’s a risk since the two of them are allies.

The big news

Alas, we learned shortly after this that Chris Kattan has left the game — ruling him out as a possibility entirely.

