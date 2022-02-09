Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: New Veto preview! (Day 15)

As we gear up for the latest Power of Veto Competition within the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house, why not dive more into what could be coming?

First, here are a few updates of things you’ll certainly want to know. Miesha Tate is the Head of Household for the second time this season and earlier today, she chose to nominate Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley. Her target is clearly Carson, and she could nominate Chris Kattan in the event he comes off the block. At that point, there’s at least a chance Cynthia could stay given that Kattan seems to have no real interest in being there.

One of the interesting narratives that came up yesterday was whether Carson would even use the Veto on himself if he won, since he commented that he’s going to just keep getting targeted however long he’s in the house. Yet, we think he will use it on himself, since he’s also come to realize that if he wins Veto and the next Head of Household, he can target Miesha and shake up the game in a huge way.

If there are some interesting players moving forward worth watching, we’d argue they are Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges. They’ve been working to some extent with Miesha and Todrick Hall, but we think they could flip over at some point. If Carson goes this week, to us there’d be value in them joining up with Cynthia and maybe Shanna/Chris Kirkpatrick to get Miesha or Todrick out of the game. If they are actually interested in winning (big debate there), they need to be able to make their path a little bit easier.

