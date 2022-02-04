The Boys season 3: Antony Starr joins Guy Ritchie movie; what’s it mean?

For those who love The Boys and Antony Starr in particular, there’s some big news to share today!

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the actor behind the famous/infamous Homelander has joined an untitled movie from Guy Ritchie, one that has some other big names involved including Jake Gyllenhaal, Alexander Ludwig, and Emily Beecham. It is an action-thriller currently shooting in Spain.

Watch our video review now for The Boys season 2 finale!

When will this movie debut? Probably not for a long time, but it could serve as an opportunity to see Starr do something totally different. Homelander is a role that can be all-consuming, but Antony plays him brilliantly — there was even Emmy buzz for him following season 2! Who knows what sort of trouble the “hero” will get into next…

Does this mean Starr is leaving The Boys?

We wouldn’t read too much into that at the moment. Season 3 already finished filming and a potential season 4 probably wouldn’t start up for some time. We think there’s plenty of time for him and other cast members, as well, to take on some other projects. We tend to think Homelander is one of the Big Bads of The Boys — he’s largely the face of Vought and their whole evil empire. It’s hard to imagine the show or its satire working anywhere near as well if he’s gone.

Remember that The Boys season 3 is premiering in June, and we tend to imagine that there’s a lot of great stuff/teases we’ll see between now and then.

