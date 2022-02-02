The Boys animated series Diabolical releases (hilarious) new sneak peek!

As you prepare for The Boys season 3 to premiere this summer on Amazon Prime, remember that The Boys: Diabolical arrives next month! This animated series is going to feature a wide array of top talent as they take on different stories from within the world of the show.

Is this necessary viewing to enjoy The Boys? Probably not, but it should prove to be pretty fun nonetheless.

If you look below, you can see a sneak peek/mock commercial for one of the things that will be featured presumably in the new show: Vought A Burger. The name here is a play on the popular fast-food Whataburger chain, whereas the logo seems to be a play on In-N-Out. The entire ad is silly, absurd, and plays entirely into the obsession America has with superheroes in this world. Also, it’s another reminder that Vought controls more or less everything.

There is a cameo from Homelander within this commercial, and of course this makes us wonder how much we’ll be seeing some of the other characters from the flagship show on here. We don’t think they’ll all be the main focus, but The Seven are almost an advertising institution almost as much as real people. They’ll be around in some shape or form.

What are you the most excited to see on The Boys: Diabolical when it premieres early next month?

F*ck supes gently with a chainsaw. The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres March 4, on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/JW581tPX6n — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) February 2, 2022

