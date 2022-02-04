This Is Us season 6: Episode count, schedule, & possible series finale date

Do you want to know how things are going to play out for the remainder of This Is Us season 6? Well, within this article, we can at least tell you when to watch every remaining installment of the NBC show.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and remind you of the bad news: There is no new episode of the family drama over the next two weeks, with the reason for that being pretty simple: The Olympics. The Games in Beijing and running all the way until Sunday, February 20 and after that, the show will come back on the 22nd.

So what about beyond that? In a new report over from Variety, it’s confirmed thanks to Steve Kern, head of scheduling for NBC, that there are 18 episodes in the final season, and that there’s one other planned hiatus after the Games:

“When we made the decision to hold ‘This Is Us’ for January, we knew it was going to have to come off for not only the two weeks of the Olympics, but also for a third week because ‘The State of the Union’ is usually on a Tuesday … So we knew going in that was part of the plan. And for ‘This Is Us,’ we felt like the best way for the fans was basically to have all 18 original episodes over 21 weeks. So we planned in the two preemptions for the Olympics and the one preemption for ‘The State of the Union’ when we came up with this plan.”

When will the series finale air?

Provided that there are no two-hour blocks late in the season, it’s possible the finale will be on Tuesday, May 24; if the show does end with a two-episode finale, May 17 is another date to watch out for. Either way, there’s a LOT of the final season still to come.

