This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Another tease on Kate, Toby – smoker crisis

There are a number of big moments ahead on This Is Us season 6 — then, there’s one we’re absolutely dreading. It involves Kate and Toby, plus the Big Green Egg that Toby got, thinking that this was going to somehow be the thing that brings the family together. We’re still a little confused on how that would ever be the case, but we don’t question that for one reason or another, Toby thought that it would help.

In the end, though, we know the smoker incident happens — also, we know that Jack Damon gets hurt and this is the final straw for the Kate – Toby marriage.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below if you want our review of this past episode of the show. Once you take a look at that, we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming and of course, we want you in the loop for those.

While there is no direct indication as to when we’re going to see this incident happen in the final season, it’s clearly coming. The only thing that we can do is try to prepare ourselves emotionally. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-executive producer Julia Brownell had the following to say about this incident, including some other characters having a key role in it:

There are members of the family involved that you might not expect.

Given that smoking meat is sort of a thing you do for a big family gathering, that shouldn’t shock us all that much. Yet, who could have a larger role here? It’s possible that it’s either Rebecca or Miguel, given that the two of them do spend a good bit of time with Kate. Kevin’s also a possibility, but it’s a little harder to see Randall or Beth, given that they are on the other side of the country right now.

No matter what, this is a pretty intriguing tease that better sets the stage for some more stuff coming down the road. Prepare accordingly!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you think is going to happen with this smoker on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







