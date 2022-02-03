This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Chris Sullivan on painful Toby, Kate split

We know that there could be happy moments on This Is Us season 6 coming up, but there is also one that we are absolutely dreading. Think in terms of Kate and Toby’s eventual divorce. We know that it’s happening; heck, we even know that a smoker is the central incident that will cause their relationship to fall apart.

There are already signs aplenty that these two are in trouble, and these characters are well aware of that. It’s one of the reasons why they’re going to try their hardest to see if they can still fix things.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our review of this past episode. We’ll have more throughout the rest of the season, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will have more reviews coming the rest of the season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, Chris Sullivan (who directed last night’s episode) had the following to say about an upcoming trip that Kate and Toby are going to take to try and repair things. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like a lot is going to go according to plan:

Sometimes people are just trying so hard to get a round peg into a square hole. And just because you want something to work out or just because you want something to go a certain way, that doesn’t mean you just get what you want just because you want it. There has to be seismic change, and in the end it has to come from both people and it has to be synchronized in the same direction. Shaking things up with a trip and all of the stress that goes along with that is… [laughs] well, it’s an uphill battle for both of ’em.

Eventually, we’ll see Kate and Toby their separate ways and after that, we’ll have to wait and see how her relationship with Phillip evolves. We don’t think it will come about right away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us right now

What do you think is going to happen for Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 6 moving forward?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay around the site for other updates that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







