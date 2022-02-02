Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Tariq & Effie…

We’ve stated this a few times already, but the relationship between Tariq and Effie is one of our favorites within Power Book II: Ghost. We know that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character has had a number of romantic partners already, but there’s something between these two that just feels so natural. She understands him on an intellectual level, for example; she recognizes his demons and doesn’t force him to be someone he’s not. She’s one of the few people he can be somewhat honest with, and that’s a pretty rare commodity within this world.

So is there a chance that Tariq and Effie could actually make a long-term relationship work? In theory sure, but it could prove to be a little bit complicated in the end.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Be sure to take a look below for other updates on the series. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember to come back this weekend! Not only will we be reviewing the finale of Ghost, but also the premiere of Power Book IV: Force.

In a new Instagram Live session with fans this week, show creator Courtney Kemp noted that there are some obvious reasons why the two would get together: They think very similarly and seem to understand how each other thinks. This sort of mutual care can be important for any relationship. However, she also noted that in some ways, they could end up being too similar for their own good; they’re always going to be self-interested, and that could cause them to push away from each other.

What may be the most important thing to note right now is that both of these characters are young; if they end up together, there’s still plenty of time to get from point A to point B — if they don’t completely betray one another first.

Related – Get some more news on the Power Book II: Ghost finale right now

What do you think will happen to Tariq and Effie on Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







