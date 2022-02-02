Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Tariq fights on

In just a matter of five days the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale is going to be on Starz. Not only that, but this is going to be one of the most explosive episodes imaginable. There is SO much at stake in between Tariq’s freedom, Mecca’s life, and also Lauren’s whole future. Heck, she may already be dead! The writers didn’t exactly give us a lot of clarity on that subject, and we tend to imagine that this was the point.

The finale is titled “Love and War,” but we don’t necessarily think all is going to be fair. Nothing in the world of this show has ever been fair.

To better prepare you for this episode now, we suggest that you check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale synopsis below:

Tariq refuses to give up on his loved ones. Tariq must help Monet save her own family. Monet, finally seeing the whole board, must move quickly to protect her family from Mecca.

What we’re curious about through this is whether or not Monet will be successful. At this point, it’s abundantly clear that she wants to ensure that Mecca is stopped at all costs, and we also recognize that she is trying to trick him into thinking that her family will run off with him. The reality here is that Mary J. Blige’s character is hoping to handle things on his own terms; she’s said that she wants to get out of the game, but living life according to Mecca’s orders is a prison of its own.

