The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Will Clayton’s women ‘expose’ Shanae?

As you prepare for The Bachelor episode 4 on ABC tomorrow night, you can also prepare for one of the biggest confrontations yet.

One of the things we’ve come to know with this season is that Shanae has made almost zero friends with the rest of Clayton’s women. The person she was probably closest to was Cassidy, and she’s already been eliminated in dramatic fashion.

Now that we’re at the traveling portion of the season, it’s clear that some of the women are done dealing with Shanae and some of her antics. They feel like she’s causing drama, and a lot of people are already unhappy about how she cast Elizabeth in a negative light. In the sneak peek below, many of them come together with a very specific goal in mind: Finding the time at the next group date to “expose” her. The strategy here is pretty simple: If multiple people all go to him to explain some of her behavior, it will be almost impossible for him to ignore it. One of the problems right now is that Clayton’s only seeing a tiny percentage of what goes on; we know that he’s been shocked already by a number of things that have aired on the show.

Here’s the problem with a lot of this: Shanae’s listening in to the plotting and scheming. That puts her in a position where she can preemptively strike against some of the other women. We’ve already seen a preview where she ends up tossing the trophy after the football-themed group date, and we’re starting to better understand the context for precisely why she does that. If she knows that the women are planning to use their date to talk bad about her, it’s a little less surprising that she’d try to show up in order to control the narrative. Of course, we’ll have to see if that actually happens.

It’s clear that Shanae isn’t winning this season — but how long she will she lasts? That’s the mystery at present.

