The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Shanae tosses the trophy

We know this will be a shock to a lot of people out there (okay, not really): Shanae’s causing problems on The Bachelor episode 4. She’s been the biggest villain of the season so far, largely due to her arguments with Elizabeth and also her demeanor in general in the house. She seems to revel in the competition here, and also has no problem doing whatever she can to stand out from the pack.

Yet, there are good and bad ways to stand out — we’re not sure that Shanae fully understands that.

In the promo below for this upcoming episode, you can see her blatantly toss a trophy that we assume came from the football-themed group date. It appears as though she either crashes the evening portion of the date or just gets super-upset right in the middle of it. Either way, how is Clayton going to feel great about that? This is a guy who seems to be by and large chill — we don’t get the feeling that he’s the sort who loves drama or someone who is blatantly causing problems.

So why hasn’t he gotten rid of Shanae yet? A lot of that probably comes down to there being certain things he doesn’t know about as the lead. Some of the women haven’t wanted to use their time exclusively to talk about her so with that in mind, they’ve tried not to. That’s already starting to change, though, at least if the end of this past episode is any indication. We’re getting more of a sense that people are just tired of her — also, some clearly don’t love that Elizabeth is getting scapegoated in all of this. She could even get sent home before she really should!

Welp, there goes the trophy…😳 pic.twitter.com/hGmXbrL9R7 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 28, 2022

