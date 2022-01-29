The Rookie season 4 episode 13 promo: A stolen helicopter!

When we first heard that The Rookie season 4 episode 13 would revolve in part around a stolen helicopter, we somehow didn’t think it was an actual helicopter. For whatever reason, the idea of a teenager taking such a thing wasn’t registering in our head.

Well, we’ve now seen the official promo for the upcoming episode titled ‘Fight or Flight,” and let’s just say our sentiment on the matter is a little bit different. Not only are we talking about an actual helicopter here, but also something that could lead to a TON of danger.

In this promo (watch below), Nolan and Chen collectively find themselves responsible for getting the teenager to land before more damaged is caused to himself or others. At first, the kid seems to think that this is some sort of joyride and it’s not that bid a deal. Here’s the problem: It is. Unless he’s spent a ton of time researching, flying, or playing flight simulators, there is no way that he’s qualified to take to the skies in this thing. Also, there’s the little issue otherwise known as him running out of fuel. More than likely, that’s going to be what gives this story that added sense of urgency.

While we can’t speak to what the long-term ramifications of this story are going to be, we do know at this point that every move Nolan makes is going to be watched closely. With his position now in the union and some of the brass he’s alienating with his proposals, he has to prepare for every single thing he does to be criticized if he even makes a TINY move in the wrong direction. We admire him for trying to put the community first and foremost, but there are a lot of people used to doing things the old way: Serving cops only, even if that comes at the expense of the public.

Given that “Fight or Flight” is going to be the last episode prior to a pretty substantial hiatus, let’s go ahead and hope for some awesome things from start to finish here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 13?

