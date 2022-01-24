The Rookie season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Fight or Flight’

After tonight’s new episode, rest assured that The Rookie season 4 episode 13 will be on ABC in a single week’s time! Not only that, but there is a lot of interesting story ahead for many different characters.

Through “Fight or Flight,” we’ll see John Nolan and Lucy Chen take on a case that on the surface, may feel somewhat easy to figure out. Yet, we have a feeling that it’s anything but behind the scenes. Be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 13 synopsis to get more news about it now:

“Fight or Flight” – Officers John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief. Meanwhile, Officer Nyla Harper and Aaron Thorson must guard a convicted cop killer in the hospital following a prison riot on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorson, Arjay Smith as James Murray and Jay Hunter as Officer Gil Webb.

Here’s a bit of a fun fact that may generate a laugh from a lot of people: This is going to be the second episode with this same title in the span of the week! Oddly, tomorrow’s new episode of NCIS carries with it the same exact title.

In looking back at The Rookie in particular for a moment, go ahead and expect for “Fight or Flight” to be the last episode of the series for a good while. There are more than likely no plans for the series to air for the first couple of weeks of February, with the reason being tied to the Winter Olympics.

