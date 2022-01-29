Doctor Who spoilers: More on Jodie Whittaker regeneration scene!

We know that at some point later this year, you will see Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration as the Thirteenth Doctor on Doctor Who. While it is still unclear who will step into the roll after the fact, isn’t it nice to still have a few details? We tend to think so.

With that in mind, let’s turn things over here to the man actually responsible for making some of the magic happen this go-around. Speaking to the Radio Times, here’s just a snippet of what director Jamie Magnus Stone had to say about the big event, including what makes it different from some others we’ve seen as of late.

“…[We] shot the last-ever scene in the TARDIS, and said goodbye to the TARDIS, and then there were some tears. And then we went out to film, basically, her regeneration. And the last shot that we did, I think, will be the last shot in the episode as well. So it was really nice to do things in sequence. And it was mostly Jodie and Mandip’s scenes on that last day. So it was just super-emotional.”

Stone made it clear that there were a number of things filmed in order, and that means that we’ll see a real emotional buildup when it comes to some of the performances later this year. Isn’t that fantastic? While we love what John Bishop has brought to the series, we equally appreciate that Mandip Gill is more of the focus from a companion point of view at the end here. Remember, as well, that Yaz recently admitted to some of her feelings for the Doctor. It’s hard to know how big of a focus those will be as we get closer to the regeneration, but it’s absolutely something to watch out for.

Remember that there is one more episode of Doctor Who to get to before we get to Whittaker’s goodbye. For more on that, be sure to follow the link here.

What do you most want to see form Jodie Whittaker’s goodbye on Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

