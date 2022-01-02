Doctor Who preview: ‘Legend of the Sea Devils’ premiere date hopes

Following the epic New Year’s Day special yesterday, obviously it makes sense to want more of Doctor Who as soon as possible. With that in mind, let’s set the stage for “Legend of the Sea Devils” right now!

We don’t think we have to dive too far into why we’re stoked for this: The Sea Devils are a super-popular monster from the earlier eras of this franchise. It’s a significant blast from the past to have them back, as older viewers may remember growing up and seeing these creatures on screen. There’s a new design now, and we’d presume an extensive mythology, as well. We’re hoping for some Easter eggs, but also feel like this is meant to be a reintroduction to these characters. We also personally wonder if this special is Chris Chibnall making sure he gets to tackle them before he departs the showrunner role later this year.

Of course, we should also note that “Legend of the Sea Devils” serves as the penultimate episode of the show for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. We know that her time is going to be up later this year, so we’ll do our best to cherish every moment. The stakes are a little different now that Yaz has admitted to having feelings for her. Following the conversation The Doctor had with Dan, she’s also facing a pretty challenging decision: She likely knows that her time is almost up, so what will she choose to do with it?

Fingers crossed this special delivers on everything we want — action, adventure, imagination, and hopefully a deeper dive into both The Doctor and Yaz. You can see the first preview below, though it hardly gives a lot away in terms of what lies ahead.

This special is poised to air in the spring; unfortunately, there’s no specific premiere date as of yet but we’re hoping for either April or May.

