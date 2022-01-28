Big Sky season 2 episode 9 trailer: Wolf Legarski’s retribution

After a pretty substantial hiatus Big Sky season 2 episode 9 is going to air on Thursday, February 24. In other words, on the other side of the Olympics.

Do you want to get a better sense of what’s to come? Have no fear, as the trailer below focuses on that very subject! There’s a lot of drama that lies ahead, and so much of it is going to begin with the aftermath of Cassie’s father passing away. We know that Ronald did it, and we have to imagine that it’s not going to take all that long for Cassie to realize it. She’s going to be enraged over what happened and understandably so. She lost one of the most important people in her life! Not, she has to figure out how to handle that without losing herself entirely to her grief and her rage.

Speaking of rage, Wolf Legarski seems pretty enraged himself that Ronald made it down there to the office, let alone killed Cassie’s father. Why was he there? Why did he do such a thing? Wolf asks the question, but we feel like deep down, this is one of those things that he already knew the answer to. One of the themes for this season overall is the classic nature vs. nurture debate but, unfortunately, we don’t think there’s ever a clear-cut answer to this. We just think that Wolf is one of those people who thinks that everyone can change and/or evolve with the right training, but the truth is that not everyone else necessarily feels that same way.

All in all, this season seems to be building up to a violent showdown; it may not happen right away, but we certainly think that some people are going to die before this story is fully tied up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 9?

Where do you think the remainder of the story is going to unfold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







