Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? We know that the interest is going to be here for season 2 episode 9, especially after what we just saw take place.

In the aftermath of Cassie losing her father, we want to know what the consequences will be … but we’re not going to learn tonight. There is no new episode set on the network, and nor is there going to be over the next few weeks. As of right now, the plan is for the crime drama to return in February after the Olympics, and the promo below suggests that mourning will be one of the first orders of business for Kylie Bunbury’s character.

There is a memorial service planned for Joseph and yet, even in the process of this she’s going to have vengeance on her mind. We have to remember that Cassie did not technically see Ronald at the office that night and because of that, there is still a small mystery that has to unfold here. We’ll see the character desperate for answers and knowing what we do about her, she’ll stop at nothing in an effort to get them.

So where is Ronald at the moment? Based on the events of this past episode, it’s probably fair to assume that he is off with Wolf Legarski, who captured him again and probably has some rather unique plans for what is going to happen to him next.

When will more details be revealed?

Unfortunately, you’re probably going to be waiting a good while for that. Our feeling, at least for the time being, is that a synopsis will be unveiled for episode 209 around the middle of February. We’d love another video preview, as well, but we’re a little less optimistic about that.

Related – Check out some more news right now when it comes to Big Sky

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 9?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







