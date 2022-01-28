A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 promo: That elevator scene!

Odds are, you’ve been waiting for A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 for a long time now. It’s been on hiatus since late 2021, but the wait is closer to being over now!

If you did not know already, the ABC drama is coming back on Wednesday, February 23 — in other words, a few days after the Olympics concludes. Judging from the latest promo (see below), the show is going to be leaning in hard to some of the inspirational content.

Take, for example, with Rome and Regina. The former has been struggling with depression as of late, and it feels like she’s going to help him to work through it. This is not an easy thing to get past, but we hope that he will start to see the light at the end of the tunnel soon. Meanwhile, Eddie will be working further on his recovery, while there’s a certain big scene in an elevator coming for Gary and Maggie that could generate a lot of conversation.

The last we saw Gary and Maggie, he was offering to accompany her on a personal journey to Albany — the story of her stalker was not exactly what it first appeared to be, and there’s clearly something from her past that needs to be addressed. These two have such a history together, but Maggie is also currently with Cam. What’s going to happen with these two in the elevator could very much change their present and future. (For the record, we do not recommend pressing the red button in the elevator — more often than not, it has a tendency to not end altogether well.)

