A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 promo: Maggie & Cam’s future

The bad news when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 is at this point quite clear: You’ll be waiting for it. Just long long are we talking about? For now, it’s not slated to return until February, on the other side of the Olympics.

If you do want to get a better sense of what to look forward to, though, we highly recommend watching the promo for “Any Way the Wind Blows” below. It picks up on a number of different storylines from the past few episodes, including Katherine’s dating life and then also Gary’s decision to go with Maggie to Albany. He did this for one pretty simple reason: He cares about her! That could be platonic or romantic but in the end, he’s there with her driving along the way.

When Maggie picks up the phone and Cam asks who she’s with, that’s when the question marks start to arise. Is Cam going to be okay with this? Ever since Gary and Maggie broke up it’s felt like there was a pretty good chance that they could eventually get back together; this could be the time, or we could be stuck waiting for a little while longer.

Meanwhile, prepare during this episode to see Eddie do what he can to help Rome get out of bed, even though it’s going to be a struggle. He’s still in the midst of his struggle with depression, and this is not the sort of thing that will get better for him immediately. As a matter of fact, it could be something that he struggles with for the vast majority of his life.

Related – Check out more news on A Million Little Things right now

Where do you think things are going to be going moving into A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9?

Are you sad to be waiting such a long time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to also stay at the site to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







