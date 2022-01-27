Mel Rodriguez leaving CSI: Vegas, will not return as regular for season 2

As it turns out, William Petersen and Jorja Fox are not the only CSI: Vegas cast members leaving before season 2.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Mel Rodriguez will also be departing the crime-procedural reboot. He played the role of Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez and, for the time being, he will not be back as a series regular. We suppose there is room in there for him to come back as a guest star down the road, but nothing is confirmed on that as of yet.

So why is CSI: Vegas losing so many cast members? In the case of Petersen and Fox, it’s less shocking to see them go. They’ve already done their tours as Grissom and Sara and as Jorja recently announced, it didn’t make sense for her character to stay on the show if Grissom was not going to be there. Losing Rodriguez is a bit more of a surprise, given that the idea was to use the original characters to user in more people like Hugo.

While the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s exit are not immediately clear, we have a hard time thinking that he will be without opportunities. We’re talking here about a longtime character actor who has done a ton of awesome shows over the years, whether it be The Last Man on Earth, the gone-way-too-soon Enlisted, Community, or Briarpatch. There are going to be plenty of chances for him to continue to do different things.

We know that CSI: Vegas season 2 is planned to be on the 2022-23 schedule for CBS; however, it’s too early to tell precisely when it’s going to be premiering.

What do you think about Mel Rodriguez leaving CSI: Vegas before season 2?

Are you worried at all about this massive cast turnover? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

