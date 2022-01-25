CSI: Vegas season 2: Jorja Fox leaving; why not return as Sara?

After one season of CSI: Vegas, it looks like Jorja Fox is joining William Petersen in heading out the door.

In a new series of posts on Twitter, the actress did her part to explain why she is stepping away from the show, and how it feels tied mostly to her wanting her character of Sara to be alongside Grissom in perpetuity:

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.

Ultimately, we do appreciate that Fox wants to stay true to what she thinks is right for this character more so than anything else. That’s not always an easy thing to do when there is an opportunity for either more screen time or more money.

Would we be shocked if we do so Sara again in some tiny capacity down the road? No, but it’s not going to be some full-time thing. We think Petersen and Fox’s involvement in the first season was a way to better usher in a new generation and moving forward, the story will be more about the other characters we met in season 1. We also wouldn’t be surprised if there are some other alum from the original show who appear here and there.

At the earliest, we’d expect to see CSI: Vegas season 2 debut this coming fall, but we’re probably going to be waiting a while before more news is solidified on that subject.

What do you think about Jorja Fox leaving CSI: Vegas prior to the start of season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







