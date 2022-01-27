NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama thanks fans after big Torres episode

We’re two days removed from the most-recent episode of NCIS season 19, and there’s no denying it was a great Wilmer Valderrama showcase.

Over the years, one of the biggest things we’ve learned about this character is that he has this huge tendency to be closed off. He was starting to get out of that with the help of Bishop and others, but a series of shattering events caused him shut back down. Think in terms of Bishop’s exit, everything that happened with the departure of Gibbs, and then also the situation with his father. This past episode was a way for Torres to release some of that tension, and also allow himself to open up again. What better way to do that than with Jimmy? He’s as good of a friend as you’re going to find.

This episode was absolutely one of the best performances we’ve seen from Wilmer on the show, and he’s gotten love from plenty of people beyond just us. He worked to acknowledge that in a new post on Instagram (see below), while also saying the support of fans legitimately makes him better.

As we looked towards whatever the future will be for Torres on NCIS, we hope there are more vulnerable moments mixed with ones where he’s just happy within himself. We don’t need him to be in another romantic subplot soon; instead, it’d just be nice to get his life together away from the team.

What do you want to see from Wilmer Valderrama now on NCIS moving forward?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

