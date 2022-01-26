NCIS – NCIS Hawaii crossover: See Wilmer Valderrama, Vanessa Lachey!

While you wait for NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii to return with new episodes presumably next month, why not have some fun?

If you look below, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video of Wilmer Valderrama of the flagship show and Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey on the set of the latter, where an epic crossover event is being filmed. The video was shot prior to the episodes airing last night, but it’s a lot of fun to watch these two going back and forth with each other.

For those who are unaware, Vanessa and Wilmer are hardly new friends — they’ve known one another for over 15 years! This probably made doing this episode a really fun reunion, and hopefully we’ll see a lot of Torres working directly with Jane Tennant.

One other thing that could make this all the more interesting is that these characters do have a common bond through Gibbs. We learned on last night’s NCIS: Hawaii that Mark Harmon’s character helped to get Tennant on the NCIS path many years ago, and of course Torres worked under him up until earlier this season. (It makes perfect sense for the majority of NCIS on some level to know Gibbs; he was a staple at the organization’s main office in DC, and it’s also realistic that a number of prominent agents elsewhere would have at least some connection to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey)

