Is Nadine Ellis leaving Our Kind of People? Is Leah dead? (season 1 finale)

Following the season 1 finale tonight on Fox, it’s fair to ask the following question: Is Nadine Ellis leaving Our Kind of People? Is Leah dead?

The closing seconds tonight were crazy, and for so many different reasons. The idea of someone getting shot at the end of a finale is not new. However, it was very-much surprising to see Leah shot in Teddy’s office, and by someone who thought they were shooting Teddy instead. She is an unintended consequence of this act, and now her fate hangs very much in the balance.

For now, there’s nothing 100% indicating that Ellis is leaving the show. There is a chance Leah survives and in doing so, it could set the course for a VERY different story arc coming up. From our vantage point, the larger question here is actually if Our Kind of People will come back at all. The ratings were not great for the first season and because of that, there is some real uncertainty as to what’s coming down the road. If you’re a fan of the show, we’d focus on that first and foremost — we’re sure the writers have already thought of a really exciting resolution to this cliffhanger. This is the sort of thing most likely designed from the start to get people talking further about what the future could hold.

In general, we think this finale threw just about all of its cards on the table. There were romantic reveals, big surprises, fantastic outfits, and a reminder of all the deliciously-soapy stuff that Our Kind of People can deliver.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Our Kind of People right now, including the chances of season 2

What do you think about the events of the Our Kind of People season 1 finale?

Are you surprised that Leah Franklin Dupont was shot in the closing seconds, and what do you think will happen to her from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to stay at the site for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







