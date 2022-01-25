Our Kind of People season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Fox?

Following the season 1 finale today, can you expect an Our Kind of People season 2 renewal at Fox? Or, should we expect that tonight ends up being the series finale? The ratings paint a picture for the show’s long-term future, but is it the whole future?

Let’s begin with the following: For the time being, nothing has been 100% decided. There’s no denying that the Yaya DaCosta / Morris Chestnut series has found a dedicated following, but the question remains if they are large enough.

Here is where things stand right now: Through eleven episodes, Our Kind of People has averaged a 0.3 rating and just over 1.34 million live viewers. On their own, this is not going to get the job done at Fox, unfortunately. It makes it one of their lowest-rated scripted entries of the season, though it is slightly ahead of fellow newcomer The Big Leap. It’s possible that both of these shows get canceled, or that one of them could be saved on the strength of DVR viewing and streaming.

One other thing that this show could have going for it is that Fox, quite frankly, needs more programming than they’ve had in a while for the fall. While the network moving off of Thursday Night Football, that means that there’s another two hours added to their fall schedule that hasn’t been there in a little while. They’ll have to figure out something to do with that, and it could mean bringing back a show or two that they wouldn’t otherwise. For the time being, we’d argue that a number of these different options are on the table.

Hopefully, we’re going to get a sense for what the future holds here at some point before May. That’s when the fall schedules tend to be announced.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Our Kind of People right now

Do you want to see an Our Kind of People season 2 renewal happen at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







